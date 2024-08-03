Meet woman who failed to get a job, started selling waste from home, built Rs 800 crore company, owns one of fastest…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Kolkata airport runway flooded after heavy rains lash city, planes seen parked on taxiways

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

UPSC reveals how Puja Khedkar gave extra attempts, she not only changed her name but also…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR 12, married to an IPS officer, she is posted as…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Jaw-dropping images of space shared by NASA

Jaw-dropping images of space shared by NASA

9 most-awaited films releasing in August 2024

9 most-awaited films releasing in August 2024

Best bikes under Rs 3 lakh in India

Best bikes under Rs 3 lakh in India

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours, Bachchan family gets another shocking news

Amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours, Bachchan family gets another shocking news

King makes Delhi groove to his new album Monopoly Moves at fiery concert

King makes Delhi groove to his new album Monopoly Moves at fiery concert

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who failed to get a job, started selling waste from home, built Rs 800 crore company, owns one of fastest…

Later, she pursued her graduation from Delhi University and did her MBA in International Business and Marketing at FORE School of Management, Delhi and Maastricht School of Management in Holland.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 04:22 PM IST

Meet woman who failed to get a job, started selling waste from home, built Rs 800 crore company, owns one of fastest…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sometimes, taking risks and starting from scratch can lead to staggering success, which one could otherwise not achieve in their comfort zone. One such motivating success story is of a self-made woman, Poonam Gupta who established a paper recycling business and turned it into a Rs 800 crore company. 

This NRI women entrepreneur was born in Delhi and studied at Lady Irwin School and Delhi Public School. Later, she pursued her graduation from Delhi University and did her MBA in International Business and Marketing at FORE School of Management, Delhi and Maastricht School of Management in Holland.

Thereafter, she married in 2002 and shifted to Scotland with her husband Punee Gupta. In Scotland, she was unable to find a good well-paying job and that compelled her to establish her own business. 

Poonam established PG Paper Company Ltd in 2003 from her family home in Kilmacolm, Scotland with just Rs 1 lakh investment, which she received from the Scottish Government. After six months of establishment, her husband joined the company at a whopping package of Rs 1.5 crore.

Initially, her business dealt in salvaging and reusing products that were discarded. Presently, PG Paper also imports and exports products from over 53 countries globally, and is one of the fastest-growing paper companies in the United Kingdom.

With her unflinching dedication and persistence, Gupta has transformed it into a Rs 800 crore firm. Her company also ventured into the IT sector including hospitality, real estate and medical. The company is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 350 people. They currently run 9 companies with offices located in 7 countries.  Poonam Gupta asserts that PG Paper’s revenue will cross Rs 1000 crore in the upcoming fiscal year.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

13 Best Websites Offer Free Crochet Patterns

13 Best Websites Offer Free Crochet Patterns

Indian Roadmaster Elite with 1890cc engine, 12-speaker sound system launched in India, it costs Rs..

Indian Roadmaster Elite with 1890cc engine, 12-speaker sound system launched in India, it costs Rs..

Days after objecting to it, Jaya Bachchan calls herself 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' in Parliament; leaves MPs in splits

Days after objecting to it, Jaya Bachchan calls herself 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' in Parliament; leaves MPs in splits

Shekhar Home trailer: Desi 'Sherlock Holmes' Kay Kay Menon, 'Dr. Watson' Ranvir Shorey unravel mysterious crimes

Shekhar Home trailer: Desi 'Sherlock Holmes' Kay Kay Menon, 'Dr. Watson' Ranvir Shorey unravel mysterious crimes

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli, Brinda, Dune Part Two, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

6 reasons why Pilates for weight loss works fast

6 reasons why Pilates for weight loss works fast

Most-ordered vegetarian dishes online in India 2024

Most-ordered vegetarian dishes online in India 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement