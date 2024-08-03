Meet woman who failed to get a job, started selling waste from home, built Rs 800 crore company, owns one of fastest…

Sometimes, taking risks and starting from scratch can lead to staggering success, which one could otherwise not achieve in their comfort zone. One such motivating success story is of a self-made woman, Poonam Gupta who established a paper recycling business and turned it into a Rs 800 crore company.

This NRI women entrepreneur was born in Delhi and studied at Lady Irwin School and Delhi Public School. Later, she pursued her graduation from Delhi University and did her MBA in International Business and Marketing at FORE School of Management, Delhi and Maastricht School of Management in Holland.

Thereafter, she married in 2002 and shifted to Scotland with her husband Punee Gupta. In Scotland, she was unable to find a good well-paying job and that compelled her to establish her own business.

Poonam established PG Paper Company Ltd in 2003 from her family home in Kilmacolm, Scotland with just Rs 1 lakh investment, which she received from the Scottish Government. After six months of establishment, her husband joined the company at a whopping package of Rs 1.5 crore.

Initially, her business dealt in salvaging and reusing products that were discarded. Presently, PG Paper also imports and exports products from over 53 countries globally, and is one of the fastest-growing paper companies in the United Kingdom.

With her unflinching dedication and persistence, Gupta has transformed it into a Rs 800 crore firm. Her company also ventured into the IT sector including hospitality, real estate and medical. The company is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 350 people. They currently run 9 companies with offices located in 7 countries. Poonam Gupta asserts that PG Paper’s revenue will cross Rs 1000 crore in the upcoming fiscal year.