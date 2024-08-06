Meet woman who faced 7 job rejections, attempted suicide at 22, now CEO of Rs 101406 crore company, is one of India’s...

Born in Pakistan, she was raised in four continents as her father was an Indian diplomat. She had issues at birth which left her with a broken neck for a lifetime.

Self-made success stories are most inspiring especially those that involve staggering success after triumphing over numerous adversities.

One such motivational success story is of one of the sharks of the Shark Tank India 3 shark, Radhika Gupta, who is among India's youngest CEOs, and heads Rs 1 lakh crore company, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

The 39-year-old added that she had low self-esteem as she was always bullied for her health issues.

While conquering it all bravely, she then secured a scholarship for a dual degree programme at the University of Pennsylvania, where she pursued computer science engineering, economics, and management and technology. She was awarded the highest honours, Summa cum laude in 2005.

Despite her spectacular academic performance and internships at reputed companies, she was rejected by seven consulting companies during the placement process.

Thereafter, Radhika was extremely depressed and attempted suicide at the age of 22.

“I’d bury my insecurities... At 22, when I got my 7th job rejection, I looked out the window & said, ‘I’ll jump.’ My friend called for help! I was wheeled into a psychiatric ward, & diagnosed as depressed. The only reason they let me go was because I said, ‘I have a job interview–it’s my only shot,” she said in an interview.

However, she persisted and then worked at Wall Street in US for four year. At 25, she left it and moved to India to become an entrepreneur. She founded an asset management firm with her husband and friend, which was acquired by a renowned company.

She added, “A few years later, our company was acquired by Edelweiss MF—I climbed the corporate ladder. I became a saree in a room full of suits & I wanted to raise my hand for opportunities. Yet, when talk of hiring a new CEO at Edelweiss MF began, I hesitated, but my husband encouraged me, ‘You’re the best person for the job.”

Thereafter, they attained success and at 33, Radhika Gupta became one of the youngest CEO’s of India in 2017 of Edelweiss Asset Management Co. Her company grew drastically in just a few years. As per mint, at the time of her joining, the fund house had assets of ₹9,128 crore, it later grew to value of Rs 1,01,406 crore in January 2023.”