Meet woman who earned Rs 500 crore by selling her company, she still lives on rent because...

“So I am a chartered accountant, right? There are tax benefits if you have two houses,” she noted, though she avoided clarifying if her real estate investments were strategically made for tax benefits

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 09:35 PM IST

Meet woman who earned Rs 500 crore by selling her company, she still lives on rent because...
Suhasini Sampath, co-founder of Yoga Bar
    Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Suhasini Sampath recently shared her unconventional housing choice on “The 1% Club Show” podcast. Despite her significant financial success and ownership of two properties, Sampath disclosed that she chooses to live in a rented house. The revelation came during an engaging conversation with influencer Sharan Hegde about her journey and financial decisions.

    Sampath, co-founder of Yoga Bar, an energy bar company she launched with her sister Anindita in 2014, sold a 39% stake of her company to ITC last year. The FMCG giant is set to acquire complete control over Yoga Bar in the next three years, valuing the company at a staggering ₹500 crore. 

    Yet, despite this substantial financial gain, Sampath opts to rent her residence in Bengaluru, surprising many. When questioned by Hegde about her real estate holdings, Sampath confirmed she owns two properties but lives in a rented apartment. “So I am a chartered accountant, right? There are tax benefits if you have two houses,” she noted, though she avoided clarifying if her real estate investments were strategically made for tax benefits.

    This unusual choice has sparked debate among viewers. Some questioned the logic of renting when one has such immense wealth. One comment read, “I get wealth and all these points, but at the end money is an enabler, if you don't spend it when you have this much of it, and still keep worrying about investment, what's the point?”

    Sampath’s decision aligns with a broader trend among wealthy individuals. Zerodha billionaire Nikhil Kamath has publicly stated his preference for renting due to high real estate valuations. Similarly, Bombay Shaving Company’s Shantanu Deshpande rents an apartment, citing the exorbitant cost of owning property compared to rental expenses.

    Sampath’s preference for renting, despite her considerable assets, invites curiosity about the strategic financial decisions of successful entrepreneurs and reflects a shift in how high-net-worth individuals manage their real estate investments.

     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
