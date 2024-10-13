Designed by the esteemed architectural firm Perkins&Will and constructed by Australia's Leighton Asia, Antilia is a 27-storey residential tower located at Altamount Road, South Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani the richest person in India, owns Antilia, one of the most expensive private residences on Earth. The Ambani family, which includes Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Prithvi, and Veda Ambani, resides in a 27-story building. The construction of this imposing 27-story structure, which covers an impressive 4 lakh square feet, cost Rs 15000 crore. Notably, two American firms, Perkins & Will and Hirsch Bednar Associates, oversaw the design and construction of Antilia, which came at a total cost of Rs 15,000 crore.

With more than 400,000 square feet of living area, the tower is furnished with cutting-edge amenities such as a large cinema, spa, large pool, health centre, high-speed lifts, snow room, garage accommodating more than 160 cars and three helipads. Interestingly, it is designed to resist earthquakes up to a Richter Scale of eight.

Antilia's exterior exudes magnificently, but the interior gives the luxury home a hint of warmth and grace. The interiors of Antilia exude refinement and charm thanks to their elaborate lotus and sun designs and pastel colours. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, is a well-known interior designer who has contributed to this aesthetic appeal.

In 2019, Gauri Khan, who is renowned for her exquisite design sense and proficiency in creating opulent living environments, added her artistic touch to Antilia's bar lounge area. With great excitement and passion, Gauri Khan and Nita Ambani collaborated on this custom project. She expressed her pleasure on Instagram, calling her work on Antilia a "wonderful experience" and complimenting Nita Ambani's astute design sense.

Beyond interior design, Gauri Khan's creative abilities are demonstrated as the founder of Gauri Khan Designs and co-founder of Red Chillies Entertainment. With a long list of accomplished projects under her resume, including residences for Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Ranbir Kapoor, Gauri Khan's design style is often associated with elegance and sophistication.

Gauri Khan's business energy has driven her to success outside of her design endeavours, as seen by her estimated net worth of Rs 1,600 crore. Gauri Khan's commitment, skill, and love of design have left a lasting impression on the field of interior architecture. Her creations, such as the magnificent Antilia designed by Nita Ambani, exude beauty and grace.