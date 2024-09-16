Meet woman who failed to secure a job, then built Rs 800 crore company by selling waste from home, her business is…

Gupta then got married in 2002 and shifted to Scotland with her husband Punee Gupta. In Scotland, she was having a tough time finding a suitable job and it was at that time, she thought of starting her own business.

Hard work and persistence are key to success in life. One such inspiring woman who established a paper recycling business and turned it into a Rs 800 crore company.

This NRI businesswoman is Poonam Gupta. Gupta was born in Delhi and did her schooling at Lady Irwin School and Delhi Public School. After school, she did her graduation from Delhi University and then completed her MBA in International Business and Marketing at FORE School of Management, Delhi and Maastricht School of Management in Holland.

Poonam founded her PG Paper Company Ltd in 2003. She started her business from her family home in Kilmacolm, Scotland with just Rs 1 lakh fund that she secured from the Scottish Government.

Gupta's business initially targeted reusing products that were major discarded. PG Paper imports and exports goods from over 53 countries globally and is one of the fastest-growing paper companies in the United Kingdom.

It has been 19 years since Gupta started her business. From Rs 1 lakh funding, Poonam with her hard work and passion has made it a Rs 800 crore firm. Her company also works in the IT sector including hospitality, real estate and medical. The company is headquartered in Scotland and has 350 employees.