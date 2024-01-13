Headlines

Meet woman who co-founded gaming company endorsed by MS Dhoni

Saumya Singh is co-founder of WinZO, one of India's fastest-growing vernacular gaming companies.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 03:40 PM IST

Youngsters nowadays dream of doing something of their own instead of working as a corporate slave for others. This may be more demanding and strenuous but is more fulfilling and satisfactory to work independently. One similar story is of Saumya Singh Rathore who left her long corporate career to become an entrepreneur. The company roped in cricket personalities and one of India’s most-known names as their brand ambassador. 

Saumya Singh co-founded WinZO in 2018 with Paavan Nanda, an IIM alumnus, who had prior startup experience as he had co-founded Zo Rooms. But, it was Saumya's first time founding a startup, still the two were successful in carving a name for themselves in the Indian gaming industry and became profitable in a short period. 

The brand immensely profited from the spike that the gaming industry witnessed during the lockdowns in pandemic. In a major boost in 2022, they roped in cricket legend MS Dhoni to endorse WinZO. They also secured the sponsorship of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) that year in a long-term deal. Famous influencers like Carry Minati and Bhuvan Bam have also been engaged with the brand.  Endorsed by MS Dhoni, WinZO is now a known name in the gaming sector boosts over 100 games in six formats and is available in 12 languages.

Now WinZO employs numerous people including micro-influencers and translators. WinZo had around 1 lakh influencers by 2022 who were earning between Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh, even Rs 5-10 lakh monthly. Rathore had asserted that they planned to boost the influencer base to 2 lakh in another year. 

Before becoming a businesswoman, Saumya had earlier trained to be a psychologist. After finishing her post-graduation from UK’s University of Manchester, she worked with the Big Four company KPMG in London. She later worked at the Times Group of India holding various positions before joining the startup ecosystem.  All this she has achieved at the age of 36. She also featured in the IDFC First Bank and Hurun Report list as the youngest women entrepreneurs in India along with Ghazal Alagh. 

 
