Meet woman, who came to India as tourist, established Rs 49000 crore firm, know her connection with Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata is one of the most admired billionaires worldwide, celebrated for his business acumen, wisdom, and philanthropy. As the chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, a massive Indian conglomerate, his influence stretches across numerous industries. Several subsidiaries of the Tata Group, including a few with market caps exceeding Rs 100,000 crore, have become industry leaders. One of the latest to achieve this milestone is Trent, a retail company operating brands like Westside and Landmark.

While Trent is now a major player in the retail sector, its journey was not always marked by success. Currently led by Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's brother, Trent has deep roots in the Tata family. It was once headed by Simone Tata, Ratan Tata's stepmother.

Simone Tata was born and raised in Geneva and first visited India at the age of 23 as a tourist. During her trip, she met Navan Hormusji Tata, Ratan Tata’s father, who was the adopted son of Sir Ratanji Tata. Their relationship blossomed, and the two married in 1955, after which Simone relocated to Mumbai. The couple had a son, Noel Tata, in 1957.

Simone’s journey with the Tata Group began in 1962 when she joined Lakme, a small subsidiary of Tata Oil Mills. Over the course of two decades, she rose to the position of chairperson. Under her leadership, Lakme became a major player in the cosmetics industry. In 1989, her achievements led to her being appointed to the board of Tata Industries.

In 1996, after turning Lakme into a leading cosmetics brand, Simone was instrumental in its sale to Hindustan Lever Limited (HLL). The proceeds from this sale were used to establish Trent, which now operates popular retail chains like Westside and Landmark bookstores. Shareholders of Lakme were granted equivalent shares in Trent after the sale. Simone Tata continued to serve as the Non-Executive Chairman of Trent Ltd. until October 30, 2006.