Meet woman, who built her company from zero to Rs 10000000, became CEO at 24, not from IIT, IIM, her business is...

Despite early challenges, Vu Group earned Rs 30 crore in its first eight years

Devita Saraf, chairperson and CEO of Vu Group, began her professional journey at the age of 24 when she founded the Vu Group. Today, Vu Televisions generates an impressive revenue of Rs 1,000 crore and has sold over 3 million televisions, establishing itself as the top Indian-owned TV brand worldwide. In 2020, the Hurun Report recognized her as the richest self-made woman in India under 40. She has also been listed among Fortune's Top 50 Most Powerful Women in India and was labeled 'India’s Model CEO' by Forbes.

Born into a business family in Mumbai, Devita is an alumna of the University of Southern California. Her father, Rajkumar Saraf, was the former chairman of Zenith Computers. Devita began her career at Zenith, quickly rising through the ranks to become the company’s marketing director by the age of 21.

In 2021, she launched "Dynamite by Devita Saraf," the world’s first perfume for women in business, with its proceeds going to charity to aid COVID-19 relief efforts.

Despite early challenges, Vu Group earned Rs 30 crore in its first eight years. Today, it has grown into a Rs 1,400-crore TV manufacturing powerhouse, as reported by Business Today. In addition to her leadership role at Vu Group, Devita is a prominent figure in the fashion and luxury sectors. Her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 1,800 crore. A trained Odissi dancer, Devita is also a member of the high-IQ society Mensa.