Meet woman who bought one of Mumbai’s most expensive houses worth over Rs 116 crore, her business is...

Buying a house, especially a luxurious one in India’s city of dreams, Mumbai is an aspiration for thousands of people in the country. However, the expensive prices that these houses demand often shatters away the dreams, and buying a flat just remains a hope. But some people turn their dreams into reality and manage to buy a house in the crowded city.

Vratika Gupta, a fashion designer and CEO of the luxury home decor brand Maison Sia, has bought a luxurious apartment worth more than Rs 116 crore in Mumbai, according to IndexTap.com.

The flat is on the 49th floor of the building complex located in Lower Parel, Mumbai. According to the Sale Agreement, the buyer has paid a stamp duty of whopping ₹5.82 crore for this deal.

The property was registered on January 7, 2024. Further highlighted in the document, the flat in Mumbai’s posh area measures 12,138 square feet. In addition, the apartment comes with eight parking spaces for the vehicles.

Vratika Gupta who finished her graduation from the prestigious National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and the Pearl Academy of Fashion, first stepped in the fashion world as an Apparel Designer at Anjuman Fashions Ltd. Her creative journey led her to design for the renowned brand, Anju Modi, where she worked as a designer from 2009 to 2011.

In 2022, she founded Maison Sia, a luxury home decor brand. Inspired by her love for travel and a natural liking for distinctive architectural patterns, Maison Sia is a hub for artistically high-end products.