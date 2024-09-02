Business

Meet woman who began business at 20 with Rs 2000, now owns company worth crores, not from IIT, IIM, she got famous for..

Despite being a second-year MSc IT student, Shelly manages her studies and business. Her dedication and quality products have helped her to grow in online and offline markets across the country.

Shelly Bulchandani, a young entrepreneur from Ajmer became famous in Shark Tank India's third season, with her creative and modern hair extension business, The Shell Hair. Founded in 2020, The Shell Hair offers diverse products including hair extensions, wigs, toppers, bangs, and colourful streaks. Despite being a second-year MSc IT student, Shelly manages her studies and business. Her dedication and quality products have helped her to grow in online and offline markets across the country. Made from authentic Indian Remy hair sourced from single donors, The Shell Hair offers products at prices 30-40 per cent lower than competitors. Shelly's entrepreneurial journey began at the age of 20 when she entered the business world by purchasing hair worth Rs 2000 from a vendor in Jaipur. Her initial success drive her to diversify her business, earning revenue of about Rs 1.2 crore. Despite facing challenges, her sales crossed Rs 36 lakh in the previous fiscal year. In the Shark Tank India episode, Shelly demanded for a valuation of 10 crore rupees for her startup, providing 3 per cent equity in exchange for Rs 30 lakh. Aman Gupta sealed the deal by providing Rs 30 lakh for 3 per cent equity. Eventually, Shelly accepted Aman's offer, and has since been very famous on Instagram.

