Chinu Kala’s journey is a powerful testament to resilience and determination. Starting with nothing but ₹300 and a bag of clothes at the age of 15, she faced immense hardships after leaving her home due to family conflicts. For two days, she had no shelter and slept at a railway station in Mumbai. Despite these early struggles, Chinu never let adversity define her. Today, she stands as the driving force behind Rubans Accessories, a ₹104 crore fashion jewelry brand that has captured the hearts of millions.

In 2014, Chinu laid the foundation for Rubans Accessories with a humble kiosk in a Bengaluru mall. Through sheer perseverance and an unrelenting work ethic, she grew the brand into a major player in the Indian fashion jewelry market, selling over a million accessories. Her vision is to secure 25% of the market share, a goal she tirelessly works toward, dedicating 15-hour days to her business.

Chinu’s story began during her Class 10 days at St. Aloysius School in Mumbai when she left home and had to fend for herself on the streets. With no formal education to rely on, she started selling knives and coasters door-to-door, earning just ₹20 per day. Though she faced rejection countless times, she never gave up and steadily built her confidence and reputation.

Her journey took a turn in 2007 when she became one of the top 10 finalists in the Gladrags Mrs. India beauty pageant. Although her modeling career was lucrative, she realized it wouldn’t sustain her in the long run. In 2004, she married Amit Kala, who later joined her as a director at Rubans Accessories.

With an initial investment of ₹3 lakh, Chinu launched Rubans and personally handled customer interactions at her kiosk. By 2018, the brand had expanded to five outlets in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinu pivoted her business online, leading to a surge in sales and propelling Rubans into its current success.

Now living in Bengaluru with her husband and daughter, Chinu drives a BMW 5 Series and continues to chase her dreams with the same grit that defined her early years. Her inspiring story is a reminder that determination and hard work can transform even the most challenging circumstances into extraordinary achievements.