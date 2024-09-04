Twitter
Business

Meet woman who became entrepreneur at 21, heiress to Rs 7014 business, belongs to famous family of..,her net worth is..

Her philanthropic spirit also shines through Project Naveli, a non-profit dedicated to combating gender inequality and supporting victims of domestic violence

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 05:45 PM IST

Meet woman who became entrepreneur at 21, heiress to Rs 7014 business, belongs to famous family of..,her net worth is..
Navya Naveli Nanda
The 26-year-old heiress, granddaughter of Bollywood icons Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, is not just a name in the socialite circuit but a force to be reckoned with in both the business and philanthropic arenas.

Raised amidst cinematic grandeur, Navya Naveli Nanda diverged from the expected path of fame. Instead, she ventured into the entrepreneurial world, guided by a vision far beyond the silver screen. Her family’s impressive legacy extends to the vast realms of business, with her father, Nikhil Nanda, heading the Rs 7014 crore conglomerate, Escorts Kubota Limited. With a 36.59% stake in the company, Nikhil’s leadership has set the stage for Navya’s own business journey. Joining the family business at 21, Navya began as a junior marketing manager, rapidly expanding her influence within the conglomerate, she holds a 0.02% stake in Escorts Kubota,

Navya’s business acumen is complemented by her commitment to social causes. As a co-founder of Aara Health, she’s championing affordable, women-centric healthcare in India. Her philanthropic spirit also shines through Project Naveli, a non-profit dedicated to combating gender inequality and supporting victims of domestic violence.

Balancing her business ventures, Navya is making headlines with her podcast, What The Hell Navya, where she shares insightful conversations with her mother and grandmother, captivating a wide audience. Her recent educational milestone is in the prestigious Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) at IIM Ahmedabad.

Navya’s lifestyle reflects her affluent background. In November 2023, her family transferred their lavish Juhu mansion, Pratiksha, valued at Rs 50 crore, to her mother. This 17,000-square-foot estate, along with several other properties across India, will eventually fall into Navya’s possession.

With an estimated net worth of Rs 16.58 crore, according to Financial Express, including stakes in Aara Health and Escorts Kubota, Navya Nanda is not just a legacy heiress but a prominent figure reshaping business and philanthropy.

