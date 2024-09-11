Twitter
Meet woman who became CEO at 30, has this Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani link, she is...

Virat Kohli, Babar Azam in same team? India, Pakistan cricketers could play together if this happens

Varun Dhawan bashes 'insensitive' paps for pointing cameras at grieving family after Malaika Arora's father's death

J-K: Two terrorists killed in intense encounter near Kathua-Udhampur border

BJP members protest against Rahul Gandhi over his 'Sikh remarks' in US, seeking...

Meet woman who became CEO at 30, has this Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani link, she is...

Over the years, she gained valuable experience as a fashion buyer for Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), managing high-end labels such as Superdry, Juicy Couture, and BCBG Max Azria

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 06:41 PM IST

Meet woman who became CEO at 30, has this Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani link, she is...
Bhakti Modi, daughter of Manoj Modi, Mukesh Ambani’s right-hand man
Behind the staggering Rs 8.4 lakh crore valuation of Reliance Retail, there is a name few outside the corporate world know – Bhakti Modi. But who is she? What makes her one of the most trusted figures in the Ambani empire? Her rise to power in one of India's largest conglomerates is anything but ordinary.

Bhakti Modi, daughter of Manoj Modi, Mukesh Ambani’s right-hand man, has been quietly but powerfully shaping the future of Reliance Retail. Despite her low profile, Bhakti has proven herself to be a key player in expanding Reliance’s footprint, especially in the beauty and fashion divisions. Her recent appointment as CEO of Tira, Reliance’s omni-channel beauty platform, is just the latest step in her fast-growing career.

Bhakti’s career started humbly as a category inventory planner and merchandiser at AJIO, another subsidiary of Reliance. Over the years, she gained valuable experience as a fashion buyer for Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), managing high-end labels such as Superdry, Juicy Couture, and BCBG Max Azria. This trajectory would later set the foundation for her significant role in the multi-billion dollar empire.

But Bhakti’s talents extend beyond mere business acumen. Armed with a BA in Consumer Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania and a degree in Fashion/Apparel Design from Parsons School of Design, Bhakti brings a unique blend of creative and strategic thinking to the boardroom. Her education has helped her make key decisions on international partnerships with brands like Sephora and Kiko Milano.

Bhakti Modi’s rise isn’t just based on her professional skill. Her close personal bond with Isha Ambani has been integral to her success. More than just colleagues, the two share a deep friendship that stretches beyond the confines of Reliance Retail’s headquarters. Together, they’ve been pivotal in launching new ventures and initiatives, with Bhakti taking the reins in executing major strategies.

Married to Tejas Goenka, Managing Director of Tally Solutions, Bhakti Modi’s personal life is as prestigious as her professional one. Their 2016 wedding, hosted at Mukesh Ambani’s famous Antilia, made headlines, and the couple continues to be a power duo in the business world.

From category planner to CEO at 30, Bhakti Modi’s meteoric rise is a story that’s just beginning. With her steady hand and visionary thinking, she is set to take Reliance Retail to new heights, all while maintaining the legacy of trust her family has built over decades.

