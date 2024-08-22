Meet woman, who became CEO at 24, built Rs 1000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, her business is...

Devita Saraf, a University of Southern California alumna and daughter of Rajkumar Saraf, the former chairman of Zenith Computers, was raised in a business-minded family in Bombay and started her career there, rising quickly to the position of marketing director by the time she was 21.

The founder and CEO of Vu Group, Devita Saraf, began her career at the age of 24 when she founded the company. Presently, Vu Televisions is the most successful Indian-owned TV brand worldwide, having sold over 3 million televisions and generating an impressive revenue of Rs 1000 crore. Devita Saraf was named the richest Indian woman under 40 who achieved self-made wealth in 2020 by the Hurun Report. Additionally, she earned a place among Fortune's Top 50 Most Powerful Women in India and was dubbed 'India’s Model CEO' by Forbes.

The world's first perfume for women in business, "Dynamite by Devita Saraf," was launched in 2021 by the fashion designer. Sales of the fragrance will go towards funding charitable causes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Her company made Rs 30 crore in revenue during the first eight years, despite early setbacks. According to Business Today, Vu Group is currently a massive TV manufacturing conglomerate valued at Rs 1,400 crore.

In addition to her position as CEO of Vu Group, Devita Saraf is well-known in the luxury and fashion industries. Devita Saraf's net worth is reportedly estimated to be around Rs 1,800 crore. Devita Saraf is a member of the global Mensa society for high IQ individuals and a trained Odissi dancer.