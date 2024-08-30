Meet woman who at 17 joined a small business, turned it into Rs 8500 crore company, launched India's most famous…

Parle Agro was established in 1985, the company began the same year Nadia was born. According to Forbes, Nadia was taught from childhood by her father at company's Mumbai headquarters.

There is a notion that people who have successful family businesses don’t have to work hard and hustle in life, but this is not the real case.

One woman who proves that notion wrong is Nadia Chauhan.

Thereafter, she joined her father Prakash Chauhan's company, Parle Agro, in 2003, at 17 after she passed from HR College of Commerce and Economics.

That time the company’s valuation was just Rs 300 crore. While in 2017, the company grew to Rs 4200 crore. The earnings in 2022-2023 were around Rs 8000 crore, according to BT. Nadia was solely responsible for this significant transformation.

After joining, Nadia observed that the company's 95 per cent of profit came from a single item-- Frooti. Thus, she planned to develop other items. In 2005, she started Appy Fizz, which got famous. She also helped the company launch other products including India's first packaged Nimboo Pani.

She also founded numerous new manufacturing units. In 2015, Nadia relaunched Frooti, which worked wonders for the company. Thereafter, Frooti's contribution to the business rose to 48 per cent. The company's packaged drinking water, Bailey, became a Rs 1000 crore business. She now dreams of turning the company into a Rs 20000 crore brand by 2030.

Presently, Nadia, 37, is the chief marketing officer and joint managing director of Parle Agro, and manages strategy, sales, marketing and R&D. While her elder sister, Schauna Chauhan, is the CEO of the company.

The Parle Group was established in 1929 by Mohanlal Chauhan, the great-grandfather of Nadia Chauhan.