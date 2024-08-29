Meet woman, wealthiest Indian professional manager, has net worth of Rs 32100 crore, works as...

Hurun India Rich List indicates that Jayshree Ullal has become the richest Indian professional manager, which is an incredible accomplishment. Due to Ullal's remarkable career and leadership, her net worth has increased to an astounding Rs 32,100 crore. This honour demonstrates her noteworthy accomplishments and influence in the business sector. Ullal's remarkable achievements in the tech sector and her standing as a prominent figure among Indian professional managers are highlighted by her success story.

Ullal, a British-American billionaire businesswoman, has had a significant influence in her role as CEO and President of Arista Networks, a prominent provider of cloud networking services. Arista Networks grew from a young start-up to a major force in the technology industry under her direction, with a successful initial public offering (IPO) in June 2014. Reputed for leading the way in 10/25/40/50/100/400/800 Gigabit Ethernet networking innovation, the company is now a major player in data centre networking solutions.

After starting her career at Cisco Systems, Ullal went on to work for Advanced Micro Devices and Fairchild Semiconductor. Her leadership in business and thought leadership in artificial intelligence and cloud networking have distinguished her tenure at Arista Networks, which she joined when the company had no revenue and fewer than 50 employees. Ullal is on the board of directors of Snowflake, a cloud computing company, in addition to her position at Arista.



Ullal was born in London on March 27, 1961, into an Indian-Hindu family. Her early years were spent in New Delhi, India, where she went to the Jesus and Mary Convent. Ullal's academic path led her to the United States, where in 1981 she graduated from San Francisco State University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. In 1986, she completed her graduate studies at Santa Clara University, earning a Master of Science in Engineering Management and Leadership.



Ullal, who resides in Saratoga, California, is married to venture capitalist Vijay Ullal, who was previously Fairchild Semiconductor's president and chief operating officer. There are two daughters in the couple. In addition, Susie Nagpal, a late Saratoga City councilwoman who is survived by a son and daughter, is Ullal's sister. According to Forbes estimates, Ullal owns about 5% of Arista's stock, some of which is set aside for her children, niece, and nephew.