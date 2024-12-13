Her brother Nilesh Gupta also works in the company as managing director.

Vinita D Gupta is an Indian businesswoman who is well-known in the health sector. She leads pharma major Lupin, a Rs 96627 crore market cap company, as CEO. The 56-year-old joined Lupin in 1997, and heading it in her current role since 2013. The company was founded by her late father Desh Bandhu Gupta in 1968 to make anti-TB drugs. Before Lupin, his father worked as an assistant professor at the Birla Institute of Technology and Science.

Her brother Nilesh Gupta also works in the company as managing director. Her mother, Manju Gupta, is the non-executive chairman of Lupin. Vinita is not from any IIT or IIM college, rather she is a pharmacy graduate from the University of Mumbai. Her family had a net worth of USD 5.75 billion, as of September this year, Forbes reported. The Gupta family gets its fortune from their stake in Lupin.

Vinita also holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, Illinois (US). She has led the company’s global expansion through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Vinita is married to Brij Sharma, a US-based millionaire investor and entrepreneur. The duo have a son named Krish Sharma and live in Florida, US.

