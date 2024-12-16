She is an alumnus of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She holds a bachelor's degree in Economics.

Indian billionaires in different sectors have shared responsibility of their businesses with their children. This way, they are preparing their children to head the company in the future. One such person who is working in her father's company is Vidhi Shanghvi. She is the Vice President at Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. and the Head of Consumer Healthcare and Nutrition and India Distribution.

She is the daughter of pharma billionaire Dilip Shanghvi, founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, a Rs 4.35 lakh crore company. According to Forbes, Dilip has a real-time time net worth of USD 29.2 as of December 15. He is the richest Indian in the healthcare sector, as Forbes real-time billionaire's list. Her daughter Vidhi has been with Sun Pharma for over a decade.

She is also a non-executive director of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC), as per the company's website. It is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and was formed in 2007 after a demerger from Sun Pharma. Vidhi Shanghvi is an alumnus of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She holds a bachelor's degree in Economics. Before officially taking charge as Head of the Consumer Division, she worked with the marketing function of Sun Pharma India Business.

Vidhi is passionate about mental health, She is the founder of Mann Talks, a not-for-profit mental health initiative that focuses on empowering individuals to take charge of their mental health by offering free and holistic mental health solutions. She is married to Vivek Salgaocar, son of Goa-based Shiv and Ranjana Salgaocar.