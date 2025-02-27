Wang took on three different roles in AI, leaving Google in 2024 to join a startup for about a year before returning to a major tech company.

Getting a good job after a long sabbatical is not easy. In 2021, Venus Wang, a 37-year-old woman based in the US, also found herself in a similar situation after getting away from work for one year. Back then, she was newly divorced and unemployed, with less than USD 10,000 in cash savings, CNBC Make It reported. Wang left her job in 2020 after relocating to New York City for her husband’s work while caring for her daughter. However, she got divorced in 2021. This was a wake-up call for the 37-year-old.

Before quitting, she had built a stable six-figure career at a big tech company. After the divorce, however, she not only needed to rebuild her career but also her financial future. Wang now boasts of a USD 1 million (about Rs 8.7 crore) paycheck and is working in the AI division of a major tech firm.

From China to the US

She was born and raised in Kaifeng in central China. In 2013, she moved to the US to earn an MBA at Duke University. After completing her MBA in 2015, Wang landed a six-figure job as a sourcing manager for the hardware division of a tech company in Seattle.

Wang left her job in 2020 after relocating to New York City for her husband’s work. She had already planned to take a year off to raise her daughter when the pandemic hit in early 2020. Then in 2021, her marriage ended. “I remember the personal identity shift was a very big thing for me — to transform from someone else’s wife to a single mom,” she told CNBC Make It.

Wang relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area and reentered the workforce, overseeing software quality and operations at Google. Over the next three years, Wang took on three different roles in AI, leaving Google in 2024 to join a startup for about a year before returning to a major tech company. She now earns USD 1 million. The job switches helped her nearly triple her annual income.