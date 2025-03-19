Currently, his father has a real-time net worth of USD 6.1 billion, as per Forbes. He founded a popular company that sells tractors.

Usha Sangwan created history when she became the first-ever woman Managing Director of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in 2013. She joined the government-run insurer (LIC) as a Direct Recruit Officer in 1981 and steadily climbed the corporate ladder. Usha worked for the company for over 35 years and retired in 2018. She led the company from 2013 to 2018 as MD. Presently, the market cap of LIC, India's largest insurance company, is Rs 4.92 lakh crore. The share price of the company closed at Rs 777 on NSE on Wednesday.

Usha is the daughter of India's oldest billionaire, Lachhman Das Mittal (94), who founded Sonalika Group. Currently, he has a real-time net worth of USD 6.1 billion (as of March 19), as per Forbes. Daughter Usha is presently a Director on the boards of several companies, including Tata Motors, Torrent Power, Centre for Technology, Finance & Entrepreneurship (CTFE) and others. She was featured in Forbes List of 50 Most Powerful Business Women in Asia in 2015.

Usha, 67, was born in Punjab and completed her primary education at Government Model Middle School in Chandigarh. Sangwan holds a master’s degree in Economics from Panjab University and a Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management from IGNOU. She is a licentiate from the Insurance Institute of India. During her tenure in LIC, she played an important role in increasing the company's premium collection. Usha is married to Narender Sangwan, a retired Chief Commissioner of Income Tax. The couple has two children -- a son and a daughter. Usha has four siblings -- three brothers and a sister.

