Meet woman, who works for Rs 98320 crore company, billionaire's granddaughter, married to superstar, she is...

She also serves on the boards of multibillion-dollar companies.

Many women are successfully contributing to their family businesses. They have also founded various firms in various spaces. One such person is Upasana Kamineni Konidela, a third-generation entrepreneur from the Apollo Hospitals family.

She is the granddaughter of billionaire Prathap Reddy, who founded Apollo Hospitals. Upasana is the vice chairman of CSR Apollo Hospitals Group. The market cap of the hospital chain is Rs 98320 crore. The 34-year-old heads significant social initiatives within Apollo Hospitals, emphasizing health with empathy and dignity. Her mother, Shobhana, is the executive vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals.

Upasana is also the founder of URLife, an all-in-one wellness platform. She heads it as managing director. The businesswoman is married to Telugu superstar Ram Charan. The duo tied the knot in 2012 and are well-known as youthful inspiring figures in South India. They have a daughter named Klin Kaara.

Upasana holds a master’s in MBA from Regent’s University London. She is a Harvard alumnus, where she learned the skills to run businesses. She’s also the Managing Director of FHPL (Family Health Plan Insurance TPA Limited). Upasana serves on the boards of multibillion-dollar companies including Zydus Group. She is celebrated for her advocacy work encouraging women in India to prioritize their careers.

Upasana is also known for her philanthropic work. She often shares moments from her personal and professional life on social media. She has 11.5 million followers on Instagram.