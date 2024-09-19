Meet woman, ‘Tractor Queen’ Mallika Srinivasan, leads Rs 10,000 crore turnover business, her net worth is…

Mallika Srinivasan started her career with her family business on her father's advice but turned it into a multi-million-dollar business with her hard work and bold decisions.

You must be familiar with the names of men in the field of transportation business. But today, we're going to introduce you to a woman today who became well-known in the transportation industry by her unwavering determination and strong will, earning the nickname 'Tractor Queen of India.'

Mallika Srinivasan, Padma Shri-awardee narrative shines as a testament to relentless ambition, innovation, and transformative leadership. Mallika is the Chairman & Managing Director of TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited), which is India’s second-largest tractor company behind only Mahindra Tractors in revenue and sales volume.

Mallika is married to Indian billionaire Venu Srinivasan, Mallika transformed her family’s business into the world’s third-largest tractor manufacturer, boasting revenues that exceed Rs 10,000 crore. Born in 1959, Mallika’s journey from a family business to global acclaim is revolutionary.

Mallika's journey started at Madras University, where she completed her undergraduate degree and went on to the United States to acquire an MBA from Wharton School. At her father's urging, she enrolled in TAFE in 1986 after returning to India. She immersed herself in the company, learning about consumer requirements and industry trends.

Mallika's vision extended beyond mere business growth; she was deeply committed to improving the lives of middle-class and lower-middle-class farmers. She regularly visited rural areas, engaging directly with farmers to understand their challenges and needs. This hands-on approach led to the development of affordable, practical products that significantly enhanced farming practices and rural life.

Mallika faced difficulties during her time at TAFE. She continued to launch new items in spite of market swings, guaranteeing steady growth. Under her direction, TAFE expanded its global presence with a factory in Turkey and bought Eicher's tractor sector in 2005. Except for Mahindra & Mahindra, TAFE became the second-largest tractor manufacturer in India as a result of her strategic decisions.

Mallika is a founding member of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance and serves on the Global Board of the US-India Business Council. Among her achievements are the titles of Woman Leader of the Year from Forbes India and a place in the Top 50 Power Businesswomen of Forbes Asia. Beyond her career, Mallika is a philanthropist who has contributed to many South Indian educational and healthcare establishments, such as Chennai's Cancer Hospital and Sankara Nethralaya.