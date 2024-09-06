Meet woman, billionaire's daughter, who studied in London, now leads Rs 1124 crore company as...

Her controls Max Group and has a real-time net worth of Rs 10078 crore, as per Forbes.

Tara Singh Vachani is a well-known businesswoman. She is the vice chairperson of Max India Limited, a company founded by her billionaire father Analjit Singh. He controls Max Group and has a real-time net worth of Rs 10078 crore, as per Forbes. The market cap of Max India is Rs 1297 crore as of September 5.

His daughter, Tara, is also engaged with the Max India Foundation. She is also the executive chairperson of Antara Senior Living. As the founder of Antara, her vision was to give a new dimension to the senior care space in India. Antara is reportedly the first Indian venture to create vibrant residential communities that offer a lifestyle with lifecare.

Tara is an alumnus of the London School of Economics (LSE) where she studied strategy management. She also studied politics and south asian studies at the National University of Singapore. She is married to Sahil Vachani who leads Max Estates as MD and CEO. The company is a part of the Max Group. The couple have two daughters.

Tara is a 2020 member of Young Global Leaders, a part of the World Economic Forum. She is an enthusiastic traveller, who is deeply rooted in India. Tara enjoys being organized and is a detail-oriented perfectionist.