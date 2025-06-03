Her journey is a true inspiration for many, especially for women preparing for competitive exams. Her story proves that with dedication and support, anything is possible.

Gone are the days when women had to give up their jobs and dreams after marriage to take care of their families. Today, many women are breaking these old stereotypes by successfully managing both their personal and professional lives. One such inspiring woman is IPS officer Tanu Shree, who served in Kashmir and proved that dreams can be fulfilled even after marriage. Tanu Shree is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam in her very first attempt—an exam considered one of the toughest in India. She appeared for the exam in 2016 and was selected for the IPS under the AGMUT cadre in 2017.

Born on April 24, 1987, in Motihari, Bihar, Tanu Shree completed her schooling in Bihar and passed her 12th grade from DAV Public School, Bokaro. She then moved to Delhi for higher studies and civil service preparation. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in History (Honours) from Miranda House, Delhi University, where she also started preparing for competitive exams.

Her journey was not easy. She got married in 2015, during her UPSC preparation. Managing household responsibilities along with studies was a big challenge, but Tanu Shree did not give up. Her determination and time management helped her achieve her goal.

Tanu Shree began her career in 2014 as an Assistant Commandant in the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force). After clearing the UPSC in 2016, she joined the IPS in 2017. She has served as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir—an area known for its sensitive law and order situation. She also worked as Superintendent of Police (SP) in the State Investigation Agency (SIA) in Kashmir, handling tough cases related to terrorism and internal security.

Tanu Shree credits her success to her family. Her father is a retired DIG (Deputy Inspector General), and her sister has also served as a Commandant in the CRPF. Their support and example inspired her throughout her journey.

Tanu Shree’s journey is a true inspiration for many, especially for women preparing for competitive exams. Her story proves that with dedication and support, anything is possible.