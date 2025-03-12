She is the former COO of Zomato and had been one of the key employees involved in the growth of the company.

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato CEO, has taken his food delivery giant to new heights since its inception. The billionaire continues to grow his business with new services and collaborations. Now, the Zomato CEO has invested USD 20 million (Rs 174 crore) in a startup co-founded by his company's former employee. She is Surobhi Das, who worked as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Zomato till November 2023. Now, she has teamed up with Goyal to launch an aerospace startup called LAT Aerospace. It is in talks to raise USD 50 million seed funding. The firm is currently in stealth mode, plans to design and develop low-cost 12 to 24-seater STOL (Short Takeoff and Landing).

Who is Surobhi Das?

Surobhi is the former COO of Zomato and had been one of the key employees involved in the growth of the company. She worked with Zomato for over 12 years. Surobhi left the firm in November 2023 to take a full-time parenting break. Before joining Zomato, she worked at Bain Consulting as Senior Associate Consultant. Now, she is building LAT Aerospace. She holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi. She also pursued an MBA degree from IIM Ahmedabad.

In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, Surobhi wrote, "While building Zomato and traveling extensively, Deepinder Goyal and I often discussed how regional aviation should be effortless, affordable, and accessible. That’s what we’re now building at LAT."

"We’re based in Delhi NCR and assembling a world-class team of engineers, designers, and builders to take on the toughest challenges in aircraft design, aerodynamics, materials & composites, hybrid propulsion systems, and turbo-machinery," she added. “Both Das and Goyal are founders of the startup, but Goyal’s involvement will focus on investment and mentoring the startup in a non-executive role,” ET quoted a person aware of the matter as saying.