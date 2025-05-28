Sudha Reddy, a common girl, who became one of the most influential women entrepreneurs of India. She came from a middle-class family and later made her name in the world of business by gaining insights, learning operations, and more.

Success stories of women are highly inspirational as they are made after a long experience of struggles in the world ruled by men and tells a lot about their grit and strength. Similar is the story of Sudha Reddy, a common girl who became one of the most influential women entrepreneurs of India. She came from a middle-class family and later made her name in the world of business by gaining insights, learning operations, and more.

Who is Sudha Reddy?

Sudha was born on December 10, 1978, in Andhra Pradesh’s Vuyyura and lived with her simple but protective family with her parents, grandparents, and elder sister. KB Reddy, her father was an employee with the State Bank of India and her mother Vijaya was a homemaker. After completing schooling in her hometown, she earned a degree in microbiology.

How Sudha came into business?

Sudha married when she was just 19 to billionaire Megha Krishna Reddy, owner of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures (MEIL). The business was just a few years old at the time of their wedding. Together, the couple helped in growing the business into a conglomerate. She started her entry into the business world by engaging with important projects which turned into managing her family’s properties and investments. After few years she took up the role of the Director at MEIL, where her role widened to managing the company’s core operations and simultaneously guided the company’s CSR initiatives, wellness programs, and hospitality ventures.

Sudha Reddy is also a philanthropist who is the head of Sudha Reddy Foundation and is highly active in the philanthropic works of MEIL. She is highly regarded as one of the prominent philanthropists in India who takes a more inclusive approach to philanthropy. She has taken a big step towards economically empowering more than thousands of people in Telangana. She also promotes affordable healthcare and education.

Her Met Gala 2024 look was widely appreciated as it showcased “hand-carved mother-of-pearl flowers and symbolic 3D butterflies.” She also wore a 200-carat diamond jewellery. Her Met gala look was so appreciated and regale, that she beat even Natasha Poonawala when it came to glam at the red carpet.