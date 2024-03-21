Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, gave Rs 10000 to husband for starting Rs 643000 crore firm, donated over Rs 4500000000, she is…

How Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani's father Dhirubhai Ambani started Reliance outside India with the help of...

Made in just Rs 40 crore, this superhero film beat Adipurush, RaOne at box office, began cinematic universe, earned...

Holi 2024: Photography tips and tricks for Apple iPhone users in India

'No democracy in India today', alleges Rahul Gandhi, blames PM Modi for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

EC directs Centre to stop sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp

Made in just Rs 40 crore, this superhero film beat Adipurush, RaOne at box office, began cinematic universe, earned...

Holi 2024: Photography tips and tricks for Apple iPhone users in India

National Flower Day 2024: Edible flowers you might easily find in your garden

6 films Tabu rejected, including 5 blockbusters

Simple homemade gujiya recipe

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet actress who did debut film for free, then gave 14 Rs 100-crore films, her net worth is...

Made in just Rs 40 crore, this superhero film beat Adipurush, RaOne at box office, began cinematic universe, earned...

World's most watched TV show had 110 crore viewers, more than Ramayan-Mahabharat combined; not Friends, GoT, Squid Game

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, gave Rs 10000 to husband for starting Rs 643000 crore firm, donated over Rs 4500000000, she is…

Sudha Murty gave Rs 10000 to Narayana Murthy as seed money for the venture. After some time, Narayana Murthy founded Infosys, one of the world's largest IT companies with a market cap Rs 643000 crore.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 02:10 PM IST

article-main
Sudha Murty
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sudha Murty is an educator, author, philanthropist and inspiration to many. While many know her as the wife of Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys, she was also the first female engineer at TELCO which is now known as Tata Motors. Although she has now donated over Rs 4500000000 through the Infosys Foundation, things weren’t always as good for the family. Narayana Murthy used to work at an IT firm after completing his graduation from prestigious IIT. He got the idea to start his own company but was short on funds. At that time, Sudha Murty gave Rs 10000 to Narayana Murthy as seed money for the venture. After some time, Narayana Murthy founded Infosys, one of the world's largest IT companies with a market cap Rs 643000 crore. 

Born in Karnataka, Sudha Murty’s father was a surgeon and her mother was a schoolteacher. She was raised by her parents and maternal grandparents. She completed a BEng in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the B.V.B. College of Engineering and Technology, and then a MEng in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Science. She went on to get a job at TELCO which is now known as Tata Motors.

Sudha Murty is also founder of Infosys Foundation and to date, she has been the Trustee of Infosys Foundation and a Visiting Professor at the PG Center of Bangalore University. She has published many books which include novels, non-fiction, travelogues, technical books, and memoirs. 

Sudha Murty believes that her decision to support Narayana Murthy with Rs 10,000 was her "best investment." She humorously expressed in an interview with NDTV that she might be the "best investor in India, at least, or maybe in the world... I don't know." Currently, Sudha Murty holds a 0.95% stake in Infosys.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Sting operation reveals illegal business of coaching centres

Meet man who left high-paying job in US, now owns Rs 2000 crore company, moved to village in India for…

Ravi Kishan says Maamla Legal Hai breaks OTT's clutter of 'dark stories with guns, mafia, violence' | Exclusive

This actor refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge because he couldn't...

DNA TV Show: Analysis of new WMO climate report which claims 2023 as hottest year

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement