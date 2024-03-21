Meet woman, gave Rs 10000 to husband for starting Rs 643000 crore firm, donated over Rs 4500000000, she is…

Sudha Murty is an educator, author, philanthropist and inspiration to many. While many know her as the wife of Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys, she was also the first female engineer at TELCO which is now known as Tata Motors. Although she has now donated over Rs 4500000000 through the Infosys Foundation, things weren’t always as good for the family. Narayana Murthy used to work at an IT firm after completing his graduation from prestigious IIT. He got the idea to start his own company but was short on funds. At that time, Sudha Murty gave Rs 10000 to Narayana Murthy as seed money for the venture. After some time, Narayana Murthy founded Infosys, one of the world's largest IT companies with a market cap Rs 643000 crore.

Born in Karnataka, Sudha Murty’s father was a surgeon and her mother was a schoolteacher. She was raised by her parents and maternal grandparents. She completed a BEng in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the B.V.B. College of Engineering and Technology, and then a MEng in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Science. She went on to get a job at TELCO which is now known as Tata Motors.

Sudha Murty is also founder of Infosys Foundation and to date, she has been the Trustee of Infosys Foundation and a Visiting Professor at the PG Center of Bangalore University. She has published many books which include novels, non-fiction, travelogues, technical books, and memoirs.

Sudha Murty believes that her decision to support Narayana Murthy with Rs 10,000 was her "best investment." She humorously expressed in an interview with NDTV that she might be the "best investor in India, at least, or maybe in the world... I don't know." Currently, Sudha Murty holds a 0.95% stake in Infosys.