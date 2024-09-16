Meet woman, who worked in Azim Premji's Rs 288000 crore company as CTO, resigned due to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'One Nation-One Election' to be implemented in current tenure of NDA govt, says report

R Ashwin names 'most valuable Indian cricketer' at present; it's not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When and where to watch India vs Korea hockey semi-final match live on TV and online

Meet woman, who studied at bus stand, railway station, cracked NEET exam in third attempt with AIR...

Eid-e-Milad 2024 Holiday: Schools closed in Delhi, Telangana today, Maharashtra re-scheduled holiday on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'One Nation-One Election' to be implemented in current tenure of NDA govt, says report

'One Nation-One Election' to be implemented in current tenure of NDA govt, says report

R Ashwin names 'most valuable Indian cricketer' at present; it's not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma

R Ashwin names 'most valuable Indian cricketer' at present; it's not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When and where to watch India vs Korea hockey semi-final match live on TV and online

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When and where to watch India vs Korea hockey semi-final match live on TV and online

10 horror films we dare you to watch alone 10 horror films we dare you to watch alone 

10 horror films we dare you to watch alone 10 horror films we dare you to watch alone 

7 stunning images of Andromeda galaxy captured by NASA

7 stunning images of Andromeda galaxy captured by NASA

7 animals with remarkable defence tactics

7 animals with remarkable defence tactics

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Meet star, who once earned just Rs 50, left films due to casting couch; then became TV’s top actress, now charges…

Meet star, who once earned just Rs 50, left films due to casting couch; then became TV’s top actress, now charges…

Meet engineer-turned-rapper, one of two Indians in top 10 most followed hip hop artistes on Spotify; not Honey Singh

Meet engineer-turned-rapper, one of two Indians in top 10 most followed hip hop artistes on Spotify; not Honey Singh

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, who worked in Azim Premji's Rs 288000 crore company as CTO, resigned due to...

She operated out of the San Francisco Bay Area for 3.6 years. Before Wipro, Subha worked with Walmart.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

Meet woman, who worked in Azim Premji's Rs 288000 crore company as CTO, resigned due to...
File photo: Wipro
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Despite working in top companies, many people left their jobs due to various reasons. They even reached on top level of their companies, but eventually quit to pursue other aspects of life. One such person is Subha Tatavarti. She is a former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Azim Premji's Wipro. She worked in the IT giant for over three years and resigned in August 2024 to pursue opportunities outside Wipro. Tatavarti joined Wipro in March 2021. The company has a market cap of Rs 288000 crore. 

She operated out of the San Francisco Bay Area for 3.6 years. Subha lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her family. Before Wipro, Subha worked with Walmart, where she led product, technology development and commercialization of Enterprise Infrastructure among other things. Subha holds a Master's in Computer Science from George Mason University. She is also a Delhi University alumnus.

Subha has over two decades of rich experience in the IT Industry spanning product development, delivery, lifecycle management, cloud computing services, data technology and analytics. Prior to Walmart, Subha headed the Product, Data and Infrastructure Platform, at PayPal. She is currently an advisor at Sierra Ventures and Stripes, as per her LinkedIn profile. Apart from her professional life, she is an avid hiker and enjoys trail running and books on philosophy.

READ | Ratan Tata's company earned Rs 23427 crore in 5 days after...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ahaan Panday missing from sister Alanna’s baby video, family issues statement: 'He is...'

Ahaan Panday missing from sister Alanna’s baby video, family issues statement: 'He is...'

Mukesh Ambani waits for his bahus for Lalbaugcha Raja's darshan, says 'Shloka-Radhika aaye kya'

Mukesh Ambani waits for his bahus for Lalbaugcha Raja's darshan, says 'Shloka-Radhika aaye kya'

Ayushman Bharat health insurance for senior citizens: Eligibility, benefits, how to apply

Ayushman Bharat health insurance for senior citizens: Eligibility, benefits, how to apply

'I am going to resign after...': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's big announcement after release from Tihar jail

'I am going to resign after...': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's big announcement after release from Tihar jail

Meet man, who sold his 18-month-old company to Microsoft, is currently worth Rs 1660 crores, he is...

Meet man, who sold his 18-month-old company to Microsoft, is currently worth Rs 1660 crores, he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement