Meet woman, who worked in Azim Premji's Rs 288000 crore company as CTO, resigned due to...

Despite working in top companies, many people left their jobs due to various reasons. They even reached on top level of their companies, but eventually quit to pursue other aspects of life. One such person is Subha Tatavarti. She is a former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Azim Premji's Wipro. She worked in the IT giant for over three years and resigned in August 2024 to pursue opportunities outside Wipro. Tatavarti joined Wipro in March 2021. The company has a market cap of Rs 288000 crore.

She operated out of the San Francisco Bay Area for 3.6 years. Subha lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her family. Before Wipro, Subha worked with Walmart, where she led product, technology development and commercialization of Enterprise Infrastructure among other things. Subha holds a Master's in Computer Science from George Mason University. She is also a Delhi University alumnus.

Subha has over two decades of rich experience in the IT Industry spanning product development, delivery, lifecycle management, cloud computing services, data technology and analytics. Prior to Walmart, Subha headed the Product, Data and Infrastructure Platform, at PayPal. She is currently an advisor at Sierra Ventures and Stripes, as per her LinkedIn profile. Apart from her professional life, she is an avid hiker and enjoys trail running and books on philosophy.

