Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vinesh Phogat leaves Paris Games Village ahead of CAS verdict on Olympic silver medal

Vikram's Thangalaan, Suriya's Kanguva land in legal trouble; Madras HC orders production house to...

Meet woman who worked in Azim Premji's Rs 255000 crore company for over 3 yrs, resigned as CTO due to...

Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar to address Australian Parliament House ahead of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Neeraj Chopra’s homecoming delayed after Paris Olympics, unlikely to return to India for a month due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vikram's Thangalaan, Suriya's Kanguva land in legal trouble; Madras HC orders production house to...

Vikram's Thangalaan, Suriya's Kanguva land in legal trouble; Madras HC orders production house to...

Meet woman who worked in Azim Premji's Rs 255000 crore company for over 3 yrs, resigned as CTO due to...

Meet woman who worked in Azim Premji's Rs 255000 crore company for over 3 yrs, resigned as CTO due to...

Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar to address Australian Parliament House ahead of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar to address Australian Parliament House ahead of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

9 patriotic films based on Indian history

9 patriotic films based on Indian history

5 Indian OTT shows that are remakes of Korean dramas

5 Indian OTT shows that are remakes of Korean dramas

Dry fruits, nuts, seeds to lower bad cholesterol levels instantly

Dry fruits, nuts, seeds to lower bad cholesterol levels instantly

HidenBurg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

HidenBurg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

This woman fought terrorists, saved 350 people, died at 22; biopic on her life won 2 National Awards

This woman fought terrorists, saved 350 people, died at 22; biopic on her life won 2 National Awards

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Himachal Pradesh: 8 Members Of A Family Dead After Car Gets Swept Away By Floods In Una

Himachal Pradesh: 8 Members Of A Family Dead After Car Gets Swept Away By Floods In Una

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Accused Sanjay Roy Had Liquor, Watched Porn Before Crime

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Accused Sanjay Roy Had Liquor, Watched Porn Before Crime

Bangladesh Protest: Muhammad Yunus Calls Meeting With Hindu Youth Over Attacks On Minority

Bangladesh Protest: Muhammad Yunus Calls Meeting With Hindu Youth Over Attacks On Minority

Rajpal Yadav's property worth crores seized for this reason

Rajpal Yadav's property worth crores seized for this reason

When Amitabh Bachchan reacted to Abhishek Bachchan's broken engagement with Karisma Kapoor: 'Can be distressing for...'

When Amitabh Bachchan reacted to Abhishek Bachchan's broken engagement with Karisma Kapoor: 'Can be distressing for...'

Makers of Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD would have cast Mohanlal to play villain Supreme Yaskin if...

Makers of Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD would have cast Mohanlal to play villain Supreme Yaskin if...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who worked in Azim Premji's Rs 255000 crore company for over 3 yrs, resigned as CTO due to...

She joined the IT giant Wipro in March 2021. Before this, she worked at Walmart.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 09:13 PM IST

Meet woman who worked in Azim Premji's Rs 255000 crore company for over 3 yrs, resigned as CTO due to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After leading top positions in big companies for several years, many people quit their organisations to pursue another path. One such person is Subha Tatavarti, who resigned as Wipro Chief Technology Officer (CTO) on August 12. Her resignation will be effect from the close of business hours of August 16, 2024. Tatavarti joined the IT giant Wipro in March 2021, and now resigned to pursue opportunities outside Wipro, the company said in an exchange filing, MoneyControl reported.

Who is Subha Tatavarti?

Subha worked with Wipro for 3.6 years. She operated out of the San Francisco Bay Area. Before Wipro, Subha worked with Walmart, where she led product, technology development and commercialization of Enterprise Infrastructure among other things. Subha holds a Master's in Computer Science from George Mason University and a BS from Delhi University.

Subha brings over two decades of rich experience in the IT Industry spanning product development, delivery, lifecycle management, cloud computing services, data technology and analytics. Prior to Walmart, Subha headed the Product, Data and Infrastructure Platform, at PayPal. Besides her professional life, she is an avid hiker and enjoys trail running and books on philosophy, 18th and 19th-century classics, and management. Subha lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her family.

READ | This Indian man plans to buy Rs 33580 crore stake in BT Group, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan credits this filmmaker for bringing him to Locarno Film Festival: 'I'm sitting here because of...'

Shah Rukh Khan credits this filmmaker for bringing him to Locarno Film Festival: 'I'm sitting here because of...'

'We are getting divorced...': Abhishek Bachchan confirms divorce with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Truth behind viral video

'We are getting divorced...': Abhishek Bachchan confirms divorce with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Truth behind viral video

When Amitabh Bachchan reacted to Abhishek Bachchan's broken engagement with Karisma Kapoor: 'Can be distressing for...'

When Amitabh Bachchan reacted to Abhishek Bachchan's broken engagement with Karisma Kapoor: 'Can be distressing for...'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Pardo Alla Carriera Award, confesses he can’t pronounce name, video goes viral

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Pardo Alla Carriera Award, confesses he can’t pronounce name, video goes viral

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 to be launched today, check details here

New Royal Enfield Classic 350 to be launched today, check details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

This woman fought terrorists, saved 350 people, died at 22; biopic on her life won 2 National Awards

This woman fought terrorists, saved 350 people, died at 22; biopic on her life won 2 National Awards

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement