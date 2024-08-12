Business

Meet woman who worked in Azim Premji's Rs 255000 crore company for over 3 yrs, resigned as CTO due to...

She joined the IT giant Wipro in March 2021. Before this, she worked at Walmart.

After leading top positions in big companies for several years, many people quit their organisations to pursue another path. One such person is Subha Tatavarti, who resigned as Wipro Chief Technology Officer (CTO) on August 12. Her resignation will be effect from the close of business hours of August 16, 2024. Tatavarti joined the IT giant Wipro in March 2021, and now resigned to pursue opportunities outside Wipro, the company said in an exchange filing, MoneyControl reported. Who is Subha Tatavarti? Subha worked with Wipro for 3.6 years. She operated out of the San Francisco Bay Area. Before Wipro, Subha worked with Walmart, where she led product, technology development and commercialization of Enterprise Infrastructure among other things. Subha holds a Master's in Computer Science from George Mason University and a BS from Delhi University. Subha brings over two decades of rich experience in the IT Industry spanning product development, delivery, lifecycle management, cloud computing services, data technology and analytics. Prior to Walmart, Subha headed the Product, Data and Infrastructure Platform, at PayPal. Besides her professional life, she is an avid hiker and enjoys trail running and books on philosophy, 18th and 19th-century classics, and management. Subha lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her family. READ | This Indian man plans to buy Rs 33580 crore stake in BT Group, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata

