Subha Tatavarti is a well-known name in the world of global technology. She used to work in the Indian IT firm Wipro as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Subha worked in the firm for three years and resigned in August 2024 to pursue opportunities outside Wipro, a Rs 2.66 lakh crore market cap company. It was founded by Indian tech tycoon Azim Premji. Subha had joined Wipro in March 2021. She now works as an advisor for Otairo, Stripes and Sierra Ventures, as per her LinkedIn profile.

She has over two decades of experience and is known for driving revenue, market share, and sustained profitability in companies like Wipro and PayPal. In the past, she has also worked with Walmart, where she led product, technology development and commercialisation of Enterprise Infrastructure among other things. Before this, she was at PayPal for over 10 years in various capacities.

She graduated from Delhi University in 1996. Subha also holds a Master's in Computer Science from George Mason University, US. Before joining PayPal, Tatavarti worked with Climetrics as co-founder and Director, Abbott Laboratories, Fannie Mae, Bearing Point and AOL.

She started her career as a Software Engineer at AOL in 1999. Due to her rich experience, she is often invited to various platforms to talk about different issues, including the impact of AI on business, technology and the workforce. Subha lives in the San Francisco Bay Area (US) with her family.

