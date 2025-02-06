A Delhi University alumnus, Subha worked with Walmart, Pal and companies before joining Wipro in 2021.

Subha Tatavarti is well-known for her work in Azim Premji's IT major, Wipro. She worked in the company for three years as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and resigned last year in August to pursue opportunities outside Wipro, a Rs 3.32 lakh crore market cap company. She had joined Wipro in March 2021. Subha now works as an advisor for Stripes and Sierra Ventures, as per her LinkedIn profile.

She has over two decades of experience and is known for driving revenue, market share, and sustained profitability in companies like Wipro, Walmart, and PayPal. A Delhi University alumnus, Subha worked with Walmart, where she led product, technology development and commercialisation of Enterprise Infrastructure among other things. Before this, she was at PayPal for over 10 years in various capacities.

Before joining PayPal, Tatavarti worked with Climetrics, In. as co-founder and Director, Abbott Laboratories, Fannie Mae, Bearing Point and AOL. Subha also holds a Master's in Computer Science from George Mason University. Subha lives in the San Francisco Bay Area (US) with her family.

She started her career as a Software Engineer at AOL in 1999. Due to her rich experience, she is often invited to various platforms to talk about different issues including the impact of AI on business, technology and the workforce.

READ | Meet man, India's richest banker, who has bought Rs 202 crore property, his net worth is Rs...