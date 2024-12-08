At Wipro, she operated out of the San Francisco Bay Area for 3.6 years. She was the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the IT company.

Many business persons switch their companies despite working in top companies at a higher level. Some even quit their top post to pursue a different path in their life. One such person is Subha Tatavarti, who resigned as Wipro CTO in August this year. She worked for Azim Premji's Rs 311000 crore market cap company for over 3 years. Tatavarti joined the IT giant Wipro in March 2021. She resigned from her position to pursue opportunities outside Wipro.

Tatavarti has over two decades of experience in Technology, spanning product development, delivery, lifecycle management, cloud computing services, data technology and analytics. Tatavarti now acts as an Advisor for Stripes and Sierra Ventures, as per her LinkedIn profile.

At Wipro, she operated out of the San Francisco Bay Area for 3.6 years. Before Wipro, Subha worked with Walmart, where she led product, technology development and commercialization of Enterprise Infrastructure among other things. Before this, Subha was at PayPal for over 10 years in various capacities including Head of Product, Data Platform and Infrastructure. Before joining PayPal, Tatavarti worked with Climetrics, In. as Co-founder and Director, Abbott Laboratories, Fannie Mae, Bearing Point and AOL.

Subha holds a Master's in Computer Science from George Mason University. She also holds a BS from Delhi University. Subha lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her family. Apart from her professional life, she is an avid hiker and enjoys trail running and books on philosophy.