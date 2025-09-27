Meet woman, started baking with Rs 300, then suffered losses, is now the owner of India’s top bakery, it is..., its worth is Rs...

Rajni Bectar is the founder of Cremica, India's second largest exporter of biscuits and top supplier of food service condiments. From a normal household lady to a top entreprenuer in the country, Rajni Bectar's journey is truly inspirational.

Cremica and English Oven are familiar names in Indian households, making them two of the top names in the food industry. However, we escape the names, stories, and a lot that goes behind the making of these big brands. The name behind these brands is Rajni Bector, who has built the bakery brands from a small ice cream shop. Let’s explore her journey and the making of what we relish in our households.

Who is Rajni Bector?

Rajni Bector was born in Karachi and then moved to Ludhiana, Punjab, during the partition. She got married at 17 and spent her life raising her three sons. But after she sent them to a boarding school, Rajni focused on her own life and pursued higher education, studying at Punjab Agricultural University.

A new start

She started making ice cream and cakes with her own recipes, which became popular among friends and acquaintances. Inspired by her appreciation and skills, she borrowed Rs 300 to buy an oven and started baking biscuits and ice creams from her home's backyard.

Rajni Bector’s small bakery became very popular in 1978, but she was not able to keep up with the surplus demand. Her family then supported her with Rs 20,000 to build an ice cream manufacturing unit. As her brand was gaining attention, she chose the name ‘Cremica,’ which is like ‘creem ka,’ meaning ‘made of cream.’

She grew her brand beyond ice creams and biscuits to include breads, creams, and sauces.

For many years now, the brand has become India’s second largest exporter of biscuits, exporting its products in more than 60 countries, and also the only supplier of western desserts to most weddings in the whole of North India. The company’s annual turnover now stands at Rs 7,000 crore.