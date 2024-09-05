Twitter
'Card issuers shall provide': RBI said on new credit rules, will impact RuPay, Mastercard, Visa, check what it is

'He should...': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over collapse of Shivaji statue

Sikkim: Four Army personnel die in road accident along 'Silk Route'

French President Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new Prime Minister of France; know all about him

This cricketer breaks world record, scored 300 runs in a ODI match, he is from...

Meet woman, billionaire's daughter-in-law, works in Rs 22076 crore company whose brand ambassador is a superstar

The woman has over 17 years of experience in the food industry and specializes in ethnic snacks and sweets.

Prashant Tamta

Sep 05, 2024, 06:06 PM IST

Meet woman, billionaire's daughter-in-law, works in Rs 22076 crore company whose brand ambassador is a superstar
Women entrepreneurs are leading big companies across the world. With their exceptional skills, they became part of the core team. In this article, we will tell you about one such businesswoman. Her name is Shweta Agarwal. She is a whole-time director of Indian snacks manufacturer Bikaji Foods. The company is known for its bhujia, snacks and sweets. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan endorses the popular brand.

Shweta is the daughter-in-law of Shivratan Agarwal, founder and chairman of Bikaji Foods International. He is a billionaire with a real-time net worth of Rs 16795 crore, as per Forbes. Shweta has been the director of the company since November 2006. She excels in market development, brand management and product innovation. 

The woman has over 17 years of experience in the food industry and specializes in ethnic snacks and sweets. She is also a director on the boards of several other companies, including Petunt Food Processors Private Limited, Bikaji Foods International USA Corp and Bikaji Mega Food Park Private Limited.

Shweta holds both a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Arts (English) from Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer. She is married to Deepak Agarwal, Bikaji's promoter and managing director. The snack manufacturer has a market cap of Rs 22076 crore as of September 5.

