The Infosys shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,657 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 494.46 crore.

Shruti Shibulal has bought Infosys' shares worth Rs 494 crore through an open market transaction. She has purchased 29,84,057 shares of the Bengaluru-headquartered IT giant. According to the block deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Shibulal acquired the shares at an average price of Rs 1,657 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 494.46 crore. Co-founded by Narayana Murthy, Infosys is one of the top IT companies in India with a market cap of Rs 6.88 lakh crore, as of March 11.

Who is Shruti Shibulal?

She is one of the promoters of Infosys. Her father, SD Shibulal, is co-founder and former CEO of Infosys. Shruti Shibulal currently serves as CEO and director of Tamara Leisure Experiences. Tamara operates resorts and hotels in South India, and has interests in Germany as well. Her father, SD Shibulal, is the chairman of the company.

She is a Columbia Business School graduate. Shruti is a Trustee of the Advaith Foundation and SD Foundation, organisations involved in providing educational opportunities and healthcare assistance to underprivileged sections of society. The 40-year-old is also a Trustee of WEP - Women's Education Project. Meanwhile, Gaurav Manchanda, one of the family members of SD Shibulal, divested the same number of shares at the same price. Shares of Infosys fell 2.02 per cent on Tuesday to close at Rs 1,667 apiece on the NSE.

READ | Anil Ambani-led Rs 8932 crore company's BIG move to improve efficiency, cost savings, it is...

(With inputs from PTI)