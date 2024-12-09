Shobana was the first female president of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

Many Indian billionaires founded their companies and ran them for years. However, they later handed over the reign to their children. One such person who is playing a key role in her father's business is Shobana Kamineni, promoter director and executive chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited.

Kamineni is the third daughter of Indian billionaire doctor Prathap C Reddy, founder of Apollo Hospitals, a Rs 1.04 lakh crore market cap chain. Dr Reddy has a real-time net worth of USD 3.5 billion, as per Forbes. His four daughters run the company. Eldest Preetha Reddy and third daughter Shobana are executive vice chairperson and executive chairperson, respectively.

Shobana's daughter Upasana Kamineni Konidela is married to actor and superstar Ram Charan, son of filmstar Chiranjeevi. Shobana was the first female president of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII). Additionally, Shobana holds roles at the World Economic Forum (WEF), advocating for India’s workforce preparation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and digital inclusion in healthcare. Her achievements have earned her prestigious awards, including the Women Economic Forum’s ‘Businesswoman of the Decade’ and honorary doctorates from Bryant University, USA, and BML Munjal University, India.

Kamineni Shobana is married to Kamineni Anil, a businessman and wildlife conservationist. She also founded ‘Billion Hearts Beating,’ an NGO promoting heart disease prevention in India. She oversees Apollo Pharmacy, comprising over 6250+ stores nationwide. She was also the founder and chairperson of Apollo Munich Health Insurance (divested to HDFC Ergo). Shobana has previously served on the board and audit committee of the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND).