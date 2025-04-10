She holds a Bachelor of Science in accountancy degree from the University of Illinois.

Shanna Khan is a well-known name in the world of philanthropy. She is actively involved in charity work and is also known for her entrepreneurial skills. Shanna is the daughter of Pakistan's richest man, Shahid Khan, whose net worth is USD 12.4 billion. He is a Pakistani-American billionaire businessman and sports tycoon and owns auto parts supplier Flex-N-Gate and the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. Reports suggest that Shanna and her family once donated Rs 123 crore to the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital for their integrated oncology and animal health program. She holds a Bachelor of Science in accountancy degree from the University of Illinois.

She has been associated with the Jaguar Foundation, which works for uplifting communities and provides support to vulnerable youth and their families. Her deep love for animals speaks to her role on the Development Board at PAWS Chicago, a non-profit animal shelter organization based in Illinois. Shanna Khan is also the President and Chief Design Officer of Iguana Investments Florida. Reports suggest that Shanna works as a district assistant for a Congressman and is also the co-owner of United Marketing Company, which specializes in packaging design. Shanna is married to Justin McCabe, MD of Wolf Point Advisors in Chicago. They met through common friends. It was love at first sight for Justin, who couldn’t resist Shanna’s charm. The duo met in 2015.

