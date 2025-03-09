Success story of Sangita Pingale: Women entrepreneurs and the success stories of women in India are rich with determination and resilience. The incredible story of a farmer from Nashik, Sangita Pingale, who lost her husband and child, rebuilt her life through farming.

Success story of Sangita Pingale: Women entrepreneurs and the success stories of women in India are rich with determination and resilience. From fashion, finance, to even farming women have shown excellence in every field. Among many inspiring stories of Indian businesswomen, is the story of a woman farmer. The incredible story of a farmer from Nashik, Maharashtra, Sangita Pingale, who lost her husband and child and inspite of the fact that farming is mainly dominated by men, she rebuilt her life through farming and proved that women in farming can be successful.

Who is Sangita Pingale?

Sangita Pingale was born into a farming family in a small village called Shilapur in the Nashik district of Maharashtra. Even though she belonged to a farming family, Sangita had a passion for studying since childhood and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in chemistry in 2000. She had dreams of becoming a government official and even when her father completely supported her in her goals, her destiny had a different path planned for her.

Sangita Pingale’s losses and struggles after marriage

Soon after her college education, she was married to Anil Pingale in 2000. Anil Pingale was a progressive farmer from the village of Matore. To make a better life after marriage, she supported her husband as a homemaker worked hard for the family. A year after her marriage, in 2001, she gave birth to a daughter but lost her father, which was a huge blow to Sangita. In 2004, their son was born, but he was disabled and passed away five years later which was another big blow to her. Despite all these hardships, Sangita did not lose her courage.

In 2007, another tragic event occurred when her husband Anil died in a road accident. At that time, Sangita was nine months pregnant, and 15 days later, she gave birth to a son. The joy of the arrival of the new life seemed small in the face of her deep sorrow.

Sangita starts farming to support family

Sangita received 13 acres of land in 2016, after the family’s possessions were being divided. Despite having no experience in farming and facing society's taunts, she did not give up. After initial guidance from her father-in-law, Sangita began to learn the intricacies of farming. Three months later, her father-in-law also passed away, and Sangita took on the responsibility of farming alone.

She mortgaged property to buy a scooter and started commuting to the fields. After a successful tomato harvest, she decided to cultivate grapes. Gradually, her hard work paid off, and she began producing 800-1,000 tons of grapes annually, earning an income of 25-30 lakh rupees.

Inspiration for Success

Today, her daughter is pursuing higher education, and her son is studying in a private school. According to Sangita, “I have proven my critics wrong.” Her story is an inspiration for women who are fighting social constraints and personal challenges. Sangita Pingale's life is proof that with determination and hard work, the impossible can be made possible.