Sakshi Chhabra Mittal is the founder and CEO of FoodHak, a startup revolutionising the food industry. It offers a diverse range of health-focused snacks and breakfast options, blending flavour with nutritional benefits. The woman entrepreneur founded the firm after working for over 12 years in the corporate world. She is the daughter-in-law of Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises. Sakshi is married to his son Shravin Mittal who runs Bharti Global.

She grew up in New Delhi as the eldest of three siblings. Sakshi and her husband Shravin were batchmates at The British School in Delhi. They tied the knot in 2015. Sakshi completed her undergraduate degree in Biotechnology at the University of Birmingham. Later, she pursued an MBA at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, US. Her initial career began in pharmaceuticals at Pfizer. She went on to work with several other companies such as SoftBank in Silicon Valley.

Later, she decided to start her own company after getting ideas from her experience. When she was diagnosed with a rare liver disease during her first pregnancy, Sakshi switched to a plant-based Ayurvedic diet as a form of medicine. The diet reversed her illness and helped her feel better. This gave her the idea for Foodhak. Sakshi founded the company in February 2021 in London.

