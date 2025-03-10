She will also become the third richest Indian after Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Businessmen often hand over their business empire and wealth to the next generation. Recently, one such person who transferred a 47 per cent stake to his daughter was Shiv Nadar, founder of HCLTech. It was a part of a succession plan, when Nadar gifted 47 per cent of his stake in HCL Corporation and Vama Delhi, the promoter entities, to his daughter, Roshini Nadar Malhotra. Once the gift deed transfer is completed, she will gain majority control over the duo companies, making her the largest shareholder in HCL Infosystems and HCLTech. This will also make her the richest woman in India and third richest Indian after Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, according to Bloomberg Billionaires data.

Before the gift deeds, Shiv Nadar and Roshni Nadar Malhotra held 51 per cent and 10.33 per cent shareholding, respectively, in both Vama Delhi and HCL Corp. Shiv Nadar, who has a total net worth of USD 35.9 billion, will move down after the transfer. Currently, the market cap of his HCL Tech is Rs 4.20 lakh crore, as of March 10.

Who is Roshni Nadar Malhotra?

She has been the chairperson of HCLTech since 2020. Roshni also leads its CSR Board Committee as chairperson. Before joining HCL, the 43-year-old worked as a news producer at Sky News in the UK. She joined HCL Corporation, the holding company of HCL Tech and HCL Infosystems, in 2009. Roshni was appointed Executive Director (ED) and CEO. In 2020, she succeeded her father as the chairperson of HCL Tech. The businesswoman earned an undergraduate degree in Communications from Northwestern University. She also holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

Besides this, she is also a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which is focused on education and has established some of India's top colleges and schools. She is also the founder and trustee of The Habitats Trust, a foundation working towards protecting habitats and their indigenous species.