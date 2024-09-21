Meet woman, richer than superstar husband who charges Rs 100 crore per film, her net worth is Rs...

South Indian cinema superstar Ram Charan is married to Upasana Kamineni, a member of a prominent business family. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on June 20, 2023. Ram Charan is the son of legendary actor Chiranjeevi.

Together, Ram Charan and Upasana are among India's wealthiest celebrity couples, with a combined net worth estimated at approximately Rs 2,500 crore. Upasana, a successful businesswoman in her own right, has a personal net worth of around Rs 1,130 crore, while Ram Charan’s net worth is estimated at Rs 1,370 crore. As per reports, Ram Charan charges Rs 100 crore per film.

Upasana Kamineni is the granddaughter of business magnate Pratap C. Reddy, chairman of Apollo Hospitals, whose net worth is estimated at Rs 22,000 crore, making him one of India's top 100 billionaires. The market capitalization of Apollo Hospitals is around Rs 77,000 crore. Upasana serves as the Vice President of Apollo Hospitals, while her mother, Shobhana, holds the position of Executive Vice-Chairperson.

Upasana is highly educated, having completed her graduation in International Business Marketing and Management. After her studies, she joined her grandfather's business. Along with her role at Apollo Hospitals, she is also the Editor-in-Chief of the magazine B Positive.

In addition, Upasana is the Managing Director of TPA, a family health plan insurance company. Her father, Anil Kamineni, is the founder of the KEI Group. Known for her philanthropic work, Upasana is active in charity efforts as well.