Meet woman, richer than Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai, is richest Indian..., has a net worth of Rs...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed calls Shikhar Dhawan his 'biggest trigger', makes shocking boxing remark

PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport

Shiba Inu Price Forecast 2025: Investors Dump SHIB for Under-$0.005 Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

Sikh Entrepreneur Carves a Rare Space in India’s $300 Billion Real Estate Market

Who is Durga Nagpal? IAS officer fined Rs 1.63 crore for...; is married to IAS officer Abhishek Singh

Deepak Mishra and Greenfield Advisory: A Case Study in Sustainable Diversification

Mukesh Ambani launches JioBharat phones at just Rs 799, introduces new safety-first features; check details

Saif Ali Khan recalls his stabbing incident, reveals attacker had two knives: 'Taimur looked at me and...'

Karwa Chauth 2025: Is fasting safe for women with diabetes? Expert tips you must know

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar reveals dermatologist’s hack to prevent sun spots, 'My dermat recently reminded me that...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed calls Shikhar Dhawan his 'biggest trigger', makes shocking boxing remark

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed calls Shikhar Dhawan his 'biggest trigger', makes shockin

PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport

PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport

Shiba Inu Price Forecast 2025: Investors Dump SHIB for Under-$0.005 Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

SHIB Investors Dump for Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Meet woman, richer than Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai, is richest Indian..., has a net worth of Rs...

Jayshree Ullal is one of them who has earned a spot among the richest in India. She has been named in Hurun India Rich List 2025 as India's richest professional manager with a remarkable wealth. She has surpassed tech giants like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 04:03 PM IST

Meet woman, richer than Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai, is richest Indian..., has a net worth of Rs...
Jayshree Ullal is the CEO of Arista Networks
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian women have been increasingly making their mark in the world of business, technology and others, both in India and abroad. Jayshree Ullal is one of them who has earned a spot among the richest Indians. She has been named in Hurun India Rich List 2025 as the richest Indian professional manager in the world with a remarkable wealth of Rs 50,170 crore. Ullal's achievement can be gauged by the fact that she has surpassed major tech giants like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. In terms of the richest women in India, she has more wealth than Naykaa's Falguni Nayar and Zoho's Radha Vembu.

ALSO READ: Who is Roshni Nadar? India's richest woman, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is...

Who is Jayshree Ullal?

Jayshree is the CEO of Arista Networks, who was born in London, UK, but grew up in Delhi. She completed Electrical Engineering from San Francisco State University and a Master's from Santa Clara University. She became Arista Networks' CEO and President in 2008, and since then, she has been working to bring the company up to par with Silicon Valley's networking giants

How did Jayshree Ullal increase her net worth?

The reasons behind her immense wealth are two: Firstly, she owns a 3 percent share in the company, and secondly, the company's immense growth, with a major contribution from her.

Forbes reported in 2024 that Arista Networks' valuation skyrocketed to USD7 billion, which immensely boosted Jayshree Ullal's net worth. With this revenue, Arista Networks has joined many of Silicon Valley's most successful networking companies, and under Jayshree Ullal's leadership, it has established itself as a strong player in the global technology market.

Comparison with Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai

According to the Hurun Rich List 2025, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has a net worth of Rs 9,770, while Google CEO Sundar Pichai's net worth is Rs 5, 810 and with this, he is at seventh position on this list. Former CEO of PepsiCo Indira Nooyi has a net worth of Rs 5,130 crore, making her India's eighth richest person. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for passengers! Indian Railways to allow changing travel dates on confirmed tickets from..., know benefits, new policy
Good news for passengers! Indian Railways to allow changing travel dates on conf
Engineering Ethical Innovation: Mohamed Abdul Kadar's Role in Shaping the Future of Automation and Responsible AI
Mohamed Abdul Kadar: Leading Ethical AI and Automation
Gautam Gambhir to host 'open-air' dinner at his residence for Team India ahead of IND vs WI Delhi Test, reports claim...
Gautam Gambhir to host 'open-air' dinner at his residence for Team India...
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today, will inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport; know key details
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today, will inaugurate new airport
Building Reliable Data Systems Through Privacy, Automation, and Observability: The Research Journey of Chiranjeevi Devi
Chiranjeevi Devi's Research: Data Reliability, Privacy, and Automation
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE