Meet woman, richer than Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai, is richest Indian..., has a net worth of Rs...

Indian women have been increasingly making their mark in the world of business, technology and others, both in India and abroad. Jayshree Ullal is one of them who has earned a spot among the richest Indians. She has been named in Hurun India Rich List 2025 as the richest Indian professional manager in the world with a remarkable wealth of Rs 50,170 crore. Ullal's achievement can be gauged by the fact that she has surpassed major tech giants like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. In terms of the richest women in India, she has more wealth than Naykaa's Falguni Nayar and Zoho's Radha Vembu.

Who is Jayshree Ullal?

Jayshree is the CEO of Arista Networks, who was born in London, UK, but grew up in Delhi. She completed Electrical Engineering from San Francisco State University and a Master's from Santa Clara University. She became Arista Networks' CEO and President in 2008, and since then, she has been working to bring the company up to par with Silicon Valley's networking giants

How did Jayshree Ullal increase her net worth?

The reasons behind her immense wealth are two: Firstly, she owns a 3 percent share in the company, and secondly, the company's immense growth, with a major contribution from her.

Forbes reported in 2024 that Arista Networks' valuation skyrocketed to USD7 billion, which immensely boosted Jayshree Ullal's net worth. With this revenue, Arista Networks has joined many of Silicon Valley's most successful networking companies, and under Jayshree Ullal's leadership, it has established itself as a strong player in the global technology market.

Comparison with Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai

According to the Hurun Rich List 2025, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has a net worth of Rs 9,770, while Google CEO Sundar Pichai's net worth is Rs 5, 810 and with this, he is at seventh position on this list. Former CEO of PepsiCo Indira Nooyi has a net worth of Rs 5,130 crore, making her India's eighth richest person.