Delhi, the national capital of India, is one of the top destinations for the ultra-rich in the country. Many big businesses run here with several owners residing in the capital city in their luxury homes. But do you know who owns the most expensive home in Delhi? No, it is not owned by popular billionaires including Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. Rather, it is owned by a businesswoman whose father is an Indian billionaire. She is Renuka Talwar, who bought a bungalow on Prithviraj Road in Lutyens' Delhi for Rs 435 crore in 20216.

She is the daughter of real estate tycoon and chairman emeritus of DLF, KP Singh, whose net worth is USD 14.8 billion, as per Forbes. The bungalow is reportedly located on a 4,925 sq metre plot, with a built-up area of around 1,189 square metre. Reports suggest it was sold for Rs 8.8 lakh per sq m.

With this purchase, Renuka Talwar became the owner of the most expensive house in the national capital. She purchased the house from Kamal Taneja, then managing director of real estate developer TDI Infracorp. Renuka Talwar is reported to have a net worth of around Rs 2780 crore.

Her father KP Singh now lives mostly between London and Dubai. He stepped down as chairman after more than five decades in 2020. Some of Delhi's most coveted residential enclaves were built by DLF in the 1950s. In 2023, Singh sold DLF shares worth $88 million, using a chunk of the proceeds to set up a charitable foundation.