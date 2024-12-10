Her father-in-law is an Indian billionaire with a net worth of USD 3.5 billion, as per Forbes.

Many Indian billionaires are running their business empires with the help of their family members. They have divided the work among children and their spouses for massive growth. One such person who is helping in her family business is Ragini Kiran Grandhi, Director of GMR Varalakshmi Foundation. It is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) wing of GMR Group, which was founded by Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao (GM Rao).

Ragini is the daughter-in-law of GM Rao, an Indian billionaire with a net worth of USD 3.5 billion, as per Forbes. Ragini is married to his son, Kiran Kumar Grandhi, co-owner of the IPL team Delhi Capitals. She was also seen supporting her team, Delhi Capitals, with family during its IPL matches. Her husband has been a part of the GMR Group’s Board since 1999. He currently oversees the Group’s Finance and Corporate Strategic Planning divisions,

Moreover, Ragini also serves as one of the Directors of Parampara Family Business Institute. She is passionate about education and is also a member of the GMR Chinmaya Vidyalaya Governing Board. Ragini is an active member of the Entrepreneur's Organization (EO), Hyderabad and Young Presidents' Organization (YPO), Bengaluru. She likes reading and enjoys travelling while having a keen interest in learning about different cultures.

