Radhika Munshi, a graduate of IIT Roorkee and IIM Ahmedabad, left behind a high-paying corporate career to start Anorah, a saree brand aimed at modernising the shopping experience. In an Instagram post earlier this month, Munshi shared her unconventional career path. "I have a degree... actually, two (from IIT and IIM), in case you're wondering," she wrote, highlighting her academic achievements.

During her MBA, her goal was to secure the highest-paying job. "I was the topper at IIM Ahmedabad, and back then, my focus was entirely on landing the best job offer," she admitted. However, life had other plans.

After working in the corporate sector, she realised that no salary package could match the excitement of being an entrepreneur. "The life of an entrepreneur is filled with ups and downs, and even the highest paycheck could never match the thrill that this journey brings!" she shared.

Munshi also opened up about the fears and doubts she faced when she decided to start Anorah in 2023. "I was scared initially... I would wonder if people would even like my sarees," she revealed.

Despite facing societal pressure and judgment, she followed her passion. "Unfortunately, society has a very limited opinion on success," she noted. But her risk paid off—her brand has gained loyal customers who keep coming back.

"The love we receive is overwhelming... when we read the DMs on how much our customers love our sarees, it fills our hearts with pride," she said.

From IIT and IIM to sarees and entrepreneurship, Ms. Munshi’s journey is a reminder that success comes in many forms.