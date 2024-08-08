Twitter
'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

This company becomes fastest carmaker in India to achieve 1 million sales, not Suzuki, Tata, it is...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries cuts 11% of its workforce, total number of employees to lose job will be....

Seven superfoods to include in your diet for radiant skin; check out details

What is the Court of Arbitration for Sport and why is it important in Vinesh Phogat's case?

Business

Meet woman, daughter of former billionaire, who leads Rs 254000 crore company, her father is...

Priya is also a non-executive Director of a Rs 157000 crore natural resource company.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 05:19 PM IST

Meet woman, daughter of former billionaire, who leads Rs 254000 crore company, her father is...
Photo: X / PriyaAH_Vedanta
Children of many Indian businessmen continue to expand their family's business empires. They study abroad for better exposure and then join the family business. One such person is Priya Agarwal Hebbar, the daughter of Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal. Their family's net worth was estimated at USD 2.01 billion by Forbes in 2022. This is around Rs 16870 crore today. However, the magazine reported that her father was dropped off in 2023 from the Forbes billionaires list.

Who is Priya Agarwal Hebbar?

Priya is the chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited, India's largest integrated Zinc producer. It is one of the Vedanta group companies with a market cap of Rs 254000 crore. Priya is also a non-executive Director at Vedanta, a natural resource company with a market cap of Rs 157000 crore. Priya has experience in public relations with Ogilvy & Mather and in rediffusion Y&R. She is also the founder of YODA and TACO, both animal welfare organisations.

She holds a Bachelor's in Psychology and Business Management from the University of Warwick in the UK. She is married to Akarsh Hebbar. Under Priya's leadership, the Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF), the philanthropic arm of Vedanta, has invested around USD 240 million.

Her father Anil Agarwal is a metals and mining magnate who turned a tiny scrap metal business into London-headquartered Vedanta Resources. He has a majority stake in India-listed Vedanta.

READ | Meet man, who is set to lead India's largest commercial bank, had started his career as...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
