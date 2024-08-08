Meet woman, daughter of former billionaire, who leads Rs 254000 crore company, her father is...

Children of many Indian businessmen continue to expand their family's business empires. They study abroad for better exposure and then join the family business. One such person is Priya Agarwal Hebbar, the daughter of Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal. Their family’s net worth was estimated at USD 2.01 billion by Forbes in 2022. This is around Rs 16870 crore today. However, the magazine reported that her father was dropped off in 2023 from the Forbes billionaires list.

Who is Priya Agarwal Hebbar?

Priya is the chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited, India’s largest integrated Zinc producer. It is one of the Vedanta group companies with a market cap of Rs 254000 crore. Priya is also a non-executive Director at Vedanta, a natural resource company with a market cap of Rs 157000 crore. Priya has experience in public relations with Ogilvy & Mather and in rediffusion Y&R. She is also the founder of YODA and TACO, both animal welfare organisations.

She holds a Bachelor's in Psychology and Business Management from the University of Warwick in the UK. She is married to Akarsh Hebbar. Under Priya’s leadership, the Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF), the philanthropic arm of Vedanta, has invested around USD 240 million.

Her father Anil Agarwal is a metals and mining magnate who turned a tiny scrap metal business into London-headquartered Vedanta Resources. He has a majority stake in India-listed Vedanta.

