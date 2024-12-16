Before Google, she worked in the banking and financial services industry.

Preeti Lobana has been appointed as the new country manager and vice president of Google India. In her new position, Lobana will play a key role in shaping Google's strategy to bring the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to all customers, fostering innovation, a Google release said. Lobana succeeds Sanjay Gupta, who recently transitioned to an elevated role as President of the Asia Pacific region at Google.

Most recently, she served as Google's Vice President, gTech - Process, Partner, Publisher Operations, Ads Content and Quality Operations. Lobana has over 30 years of experience in senior leadership roles across the technology and financial industries. She is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

Before Google, she worked in the banking and financial services industry with NatWest, American Express, Standard Chartered Bank and erstwhile ANZ Grindlays Bank. She worked in areas of business strategy, product management, and operational excellence across diverse markets in India.

READ | Meet woman, daughter of richest Indian in healthcare sector, works in Rs 435000 crore company as...

"A seasoned Googler with eight years of experience as Vice President of customer-centric solutions, Preeti will now spearhead Google India's sales and operations, driving the company's commitment to India's burgeoning digital economy," according to a Google release.

"I'm incredibly excited to step into this role and lead Google's efforts in India...India's dynamic spirit and Google's cutting-edge technology create a powerful synergy," Lobana said. Her career has been marked by a consistent focus on business transformation, operational excellence, and customer experience.