Meet woman, popular TV actress who left acting to build Rs 820 crore company from scratch, she owns one of famous…

Her previous acting stint on a television show was in 2019. Thereafter, she transformed her career and became an entrepreneur.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 07:26 PM IST

Meet woman, popular TV actress who left acting to build Rs 820 crore company from scratch, she owns one of famous…
Some people are courageous enough to take risks and transform their careers to start another profession from scratch. But some rare people achieve in that too. One such inspiring story is of Aashka Goradia, a popular television actress who acted in numerous Hindi soap operas. 

Goradia began her acting career in 2002 in Achanak 37 Saal Baad, in which she played Kumud in Kkusum. She also acted in Akela, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka on Zee TV, Mere Apne on 9X and Virrudh on Sony TV.

Her previous acting stint on a television show was in 2019. Thereafter, she transformed her career and became an entrepreneur. She established Renee Cosmetics in 2020 with her college friends -- Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah. They have started various beauty products over the years. The major success they got was when they got valued at 100 million dollars just two years after establishment.

She asserted in an interview that they aspire to generate FY 2024 at Rs 400 crore revenue. While the two co-founders of Beardo handle finance, operations and distribution, Goradia, who is the Director and CMO of the company, manages products along with marketing and communications. 

The company based out of Ahmedabad, raised 25 million dollars last year. The company's founder said the valuation of the firm was 100 million dollars, including all three funding rounds. They have 200 products in their portfolio and it is present on Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa and Myntra. It is also available in 650 plus stores. With its growing revenue, the company now competes with Falguni Nayar's Nykaa, and Vineeta Singh's Sugar.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
