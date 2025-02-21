She is recognised for her contributions to the real estate and entertainment industries, as well as her vibrant social life

Pia Singh, daughter of DLF founder Kushal Pal Singh, is a well-known name in India’s corporate world. She is recognised for her contributions to the real estate and entertainment industries, as well as her vibrant social life.

As the youngest of Kushal Pal Singh’s three children, Pia has been involved in the family business since she was just 20. She currently holds key positions, serving as the Chairperson of DLF’s entertainment ventures, Managing Director of DT Cinemas, and a director on DLF’s board since 2003.

Before joining DLF, Pia worked at GE Capital in the risk undertaking division, gaining crucial business experience. She made a significant mark in 2008 by launching India’s first luxury mall, DLF Emporio, which introduced global high-end brands to the Indian market. In 2012, she co-founded the Skills Academy, a collaboration between DLF and Genpact aimed at skill development.

Pia holds a finance degree from the prestigious Wharton School and has also studied filmmaking at New York University. She is married to Timmy Sarna, owner of Sarna Exports, who also served as Managing Director at DLF after their marriage. The couple resides in a grand mansion on Delhi’s Aurangzeb Road with their three children.

With a personal net worth of approximately Rs 814.3 crore, according to the Economic Times, Pia has been featured among India’s most powerful women by Forbes. Apart from her business acumen, she is known for her love of high-profile social events and is frequently seen at page-three parties in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.