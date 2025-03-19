She took financial help from her mother and started a mobile cart in 1980.

Many successful businesswomen started their journey from scratch. Some had to start a small store or shop to support family finances as they did not have a choice. After their hard work, they are now among the successful people and running the big companies. In this article, we will tell you about the story of Patricia Narayan, who now runs the Sandeepha Chain of Hotels and Restaurants. Her story is full of ups and downs but is the epitome of a never-give-up attitude.

Born in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, into a devout Christian family, Patricia married a Hindu Brahmin boy Narayan against the wishes of her family. She was just 17 back then. Her husband turned out to be an abusive drug addict after a few months of marriage. Later, financial instability and domestic abuse became the harsh realities she faced. However. Patricia decided to take control of her future and provide a stable life for her two children. She took financial help from her mother and started a mobile cart at Marina Beach in 1980. She employed two persons to help her in selling snacks, fresh juice, coffee and tea. She once earned just Rs 50 paise a day and her revenue went up to Rs 2 lakh a day.

READ | Meet man who led Rs 9478 crore company, had more wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, now lives in...

She once said, "People always ask me what is your qualification. I proudly say every time that I have done my MBA from the Kiosk at the marina. I have learned all my business skills at that place." Patricia started branching out into running canteens for offices across Chennai. One of her breakthroughs came when the chairman of the Slum Clearance Board appreciated her food and invited her to open a canteen at his office. Patricia capitalized on this opportunity, opening branches at government offices across Chennai. In 1998, she became a director of Sangeetha group's Nelson Manickam Road restaurant.

In 2002, her husband died and two years later, her recently married daughter also died in a road accident, along with her son-in-law. Patricia and her son started their first restaurant ‘Sandeepha’ in memory of her late daughter. She won the 'FICCI Woman Entrepreneur of the Year' in 2010 for her extraordinary life and struggles. With her story, she continues to inspire thousands of people, especially women.